Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith exemplifies ‘availability’ amid durability concerns

The Patriots 2021 preseason came to a close on Sunday evening with a win over the New York Giants and now it's full steam ahead towards the regular season. The Patriots spent the bulk of the offseason retooling the roster by spending big in free agency and at the NFL Draft in hopes of improving from a 7-9 campaign they endured in 2020 that found them on the outside looking in of the playoffs. With the exhibition season in the rearview mirror, it's now time for Bill Belichick and company to cut the roster down to 53.