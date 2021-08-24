Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith exemplifies ‘availability’ amid durability concerns
Jonnu Smith has plenty of ability. But he’s also placed a premium on what’s become a big topic this week: avail-ability. Smith hasn’t been the most durable player during team workouts, but has impressed in his speedy returns to the practice field while remaining present as often as possible. The Patriots’ high-priced tight end missed the majority of OTAs with a hamstring injury, according to the Boston Herald, but returned for the start of mandatory minicamp. He appeared to injure his hamstring again at the start of minicamp in June, but was present and limited for the remainder of it.985thesportshub.com
