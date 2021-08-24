Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith exemplifies ‘availability’ amid durability concerns

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonnu Smith has plenty of ability. But he’s also placed a premium on what’s become a big topic this week: avail-ability. Smith hasn’t been the most durable player during team workouts, but has impressed in his speedy returns to the practice field while remaining present as often as possible. The Patriots’ high-priced tight end missed the majority of OTAs with a hamstring injury, according to the Boston Herald, but returned for the start of mandatory minicamp. He appeared to injure his hamstring again at the start of minicamp in June, but was present and limited for the remainder of it.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Boston Herald#11 On 11#Beasley Media Group#Instagram Mattydsays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Waive Tight End Three Days After Claiming Him

It was a quick stay in Foxboro for Kahale Warring. The New England Patriots waived Warring on Friday, the team announced. They had claimed the third-year tight end off waivers from the Houston Texans just three days earlier, reportedly beating out the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints to do so.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Veteran Safety As Roster Cutdown Begins

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That began that process Monday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL, Out For 2021

New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan’s season has already come to an end. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the former second-round pick recently suffered a torn ACL in practice. This is the second time in McMillan’s career that he has suffered a torn ACL. It’s fair to assume...
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots sign a familiar face, release RB

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. The team announced it has signed defensive back Malik Gant, who originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2019. The 24-year-old spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants. He was released the following summer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots depth chart 2021: New England's projected Week 1 starters heading into regular season

The Patriots 2021 preseason came to a close on Sunday evening with a win over the New York Giants and now it's full steam ahead towards the regular season. The Patriots spent the bulk of the offseason retooling the roster by spending big in free agency and at the NFL Draft in hopes of improving from a 7-9 campaign they endured in 2020 that found them on the outside looking in of the playoffs. With the exhibition season in the rearview mirror, it's now time for Bill Belichick and company to cut the roster down to 53.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Cam Newton reacts to release on Instagram

Bill Belichick shocked the NFL world Tuesday morning when he released veteran quarterback Cam Newton. About an hour after his release, Newton reacted on Instagram – the first comments on the move from either side. “I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say…please...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Tight End Shares His Impression Of Mac Jones

Since arriving in New England, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed just about everyone in the Patriots locker room. He continues to improve during practice and has shown poise in the team’s two preseason games, leading many to wonder if he’s worthy of the starting job when Week 1 rolls around.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Mac Jones Feels About Patriots’ QB Decision, Potential Role

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. Mac Jones finished up his audition for the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job Sunday night. Whether he landed the role remains to be seen.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over. The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction. Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots make defensive linemen available for trade

The New England Patriots have some work to do ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to trim rosters to 53 players. Could another trade be part of that work?. The Patriots have "solicited interest in their defensive line depth" prior to Tuesday's deadline, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday, noting that defensive tackles Montravius Adams and Akeem Spence are names to watch.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed A New Tight End

The New England Patriots have picked up third-year tight end Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Warring was cut by the Texans on Sunday. Selected with a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Warring was a huge bust for the Houston franchise.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Did Another Potential Trade Partner Just Come Into Play For Patriots?

The New England Patriots seem to have more depth at running back than players who could see the field consistently. Head coach Bill Belichick expressed how Damien Harris could take over the lead back role while first-rounder Sony Michel, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and veteran Brandon Bolden round out the depth chart. Given the fact Stevenson was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft (and has impressed during preseason) while White is the team’s best pass-catching back, New England could view another player as arguably its most valuable trade chip — Michel.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Cuts Four Players Ahead Of Deadline

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. The New England Patriots have made a few cuts as they inch towards the 80-man roster limit. The Patriots on Tuesday released wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury and offensive lineman R.J. Prince, according to The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. The Patriots have to make five cuts ahead of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so one more move likely is forthcoming. Offensive lineman Marcus Martin and defensive lineman Nick Thurman also were missing from practice Tuesday, so one of them could be gone next.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick must choose Cam Newton as Patriots’ starting QB

The New England Patriots have still yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2021 season. After the Patriots wrapped up their preseason slate against the New York Giants, head coach Bill Belichick gave a Belichick-like answer. The debate between Mac Jones and Cam Newton has circulated all offseason since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy