With the school year fast approaching, a group of incoming freshman at KWC took time out of their day to come down to Tamarack Elementary School and help wash windows. Thirty-four "Wesleyan Washers" spent Wednesday morning cleaning off hundreds of windows at Tamarack to help them get ready for the first day of school, and though the KWC students spent hours of their time cleaning these windows, it was a couple of students from out of our area who benefited the most.