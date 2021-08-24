NextGen TV Comes to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Eight stations have begun NextGen TV broadcasts in Kansas City, including the PBS station and stations owned by Hearst, Meredith, Nexstar, Scripps. The stations include KMBC-TV (the ABC affiliate owned by Hearst), KCTV (CBS affiliate owned by Meredith), KSHB-TV (NBC affiliate owned by Scripps), WDAF-TV (the Fox affiliate owned by Nexstar), KCPT (the local PBS station), KCWE (the CW affiliate owned by Hearst), KSMO-TV (the MyNet affiliate owned by Meredith) and KMCI-TV (an independent station owned by Scripps).www.tvtechnology.com
