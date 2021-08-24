Kanye West Is Rebuilding His Childhood Home for 'Donda' Listening Party
Kanye West is going all-out for the next Donda listening party. The "Yeezus" rapper is rebuilding his childhood home in the middle of Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of performing his upcoming album on Thursday, according to photos from inside the stadium circulating online. West previously hinted at the importance of the home in which he lived with his late mother, after whom the album is named, wiping his entire Instagram before uploading a photo of the house his team is currently duplicating.popculture.com
