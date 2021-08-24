Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dubuque by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUCHANAN...NORTHWESTERN DUBUQUE AND DELAWARE COUNTIES At 314 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lamont to near Masonville to near Winthrop, moving east at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR northern Deleware and northeast Buchanan counties! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Manchester and Edgewood around 325 PM CDT. Delhi, Greeley, Delaware and Oneida around 330 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Earlville, Colesburg, Dyersville, New Vienna, Worthington, Luxemburg, Farley, Holy Cross, Epworth, Bankston and Rickardsville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greeley, IA
City
Winthrop, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Worthington, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
City
Manchester, IA
City
Delhi, IA
City
Epworth, IA
City
Edgewood, IA
City
Lamont, IA
City
Holy Cross, IA
City
Farley, IA
City
Luxemburg, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Speeds#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy