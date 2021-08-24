Cancel
Nassau County, NY

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

