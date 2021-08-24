Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Move The Sticks: Super Bowl Contenders Draft

By NFL Reporters
NFL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints game, with a focus on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Saints defense. Next, the pair do a breakdown of the first-round rookie quarterbacks after Preseason Week 2. To wrap up the show, the duo pick their top 10 Super Bowl contenders by doing a 1-10 draft.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Saints#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Cardinals receiver is turning heads at 49ers training camp

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been looking impressive this summer as he attempts to make the San Francisco 49ers 2021 roster. Shortly after he wasn’t selected by any team in the 2018 NFL Draft, Trent Sherfield eventually landed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFLtheScore

10 NFL veterans at risk of being cut

There will be a mass exodus of players over the next week as NFL clubs trim down to a 53-man roster. Teams must reduce their personnel to 85 players by Tuesday before finalizing their squad Aug. 31. Past credentials don't matter in a cutthroat business such as the NFL, leaving numerous proven players at risk of receiving a pink slip.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Make Decision On Son Of Former Super Bowl-Winning Coach

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints signed kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath. In order to make room for those two veterans, the front office parted ways with tight end Josh Pederson. Pederson, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, signed with the Saints two weeks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy