Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA, soccer bodies to get $200M as victims of corruption

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice declared FIFA and other soccer bodies to be victims of corrupt former officials and said Tuesday they would get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation.

A first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity, federal prosecutors said.

“This announcement is the beginning of the process for returning funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal and marks the department’s continued commitment to ensuring justice for those victims harmed by this scheme,” the DOJ said in a statement.

FIFA’s charity supports projects in schools, helps the sport recover after natural disasters, develops women’s and girls’ soccer, and the FIFA Legends program that uses former players as ambassadors.

“I would like to thank the US authorities for the trust placed in FIFA,” its president Gianni Infantino said in a statement, pledging “we will make sure that these funds are used properly and bring tangible benefits for people who really need it.”

Most of the forfeited money — in a case unsealed in 2015 that led to more than 50 people or corporate entities charged — will now be under FIFA’s control in Zurich though it never belonged to the world soccer body.

The forfeited money was typically linked to bribes and kickbacks from broadcasting and sponsor deals for continental competitions in the Americas and national deals for World Cup qualifying games.

More than $150 million was ordered to be forfeited by Jose Hawilla, the Brazilian marketing executive who has since died. His group of agencies had close relationships with South American soccer body CONMEBOL and North America’s CONCACAF.

The remission deal follows more than five years after FIFA claimed tens of millions of dollars in restitution for itself from money held by prosecutors who secured dozens of guilty pleas from soccer and marketing executives, mostly in the Americas.

Some are still awaiting sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn years after admitting charges of financial wrongdoing. Indicted soccer officials have avoided extradition while remaining in Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago.

The ongoing investigation was unsealed in May 2015 and rocked world soccer while its leaders met in Zurich and two days later re-elected Sepp Blatter as FIFA president.

The next week, Blatter announced his plans to resign in the fallout from a case that ultimately removed a generation of leaders from the Americas who also held senior positions at FIFA.

Blatter was never implicated directly by U.S. prosecutors though since September 2015 has been the subject of criminal proceedings in Switzerland, where federal prosecutors are still running separate though connected investigations.

However, at least $10 million of the restitution FIFA requested was its own money paid out during Blatter’s presidency.

In its 2016 claim, FIFA described the “theft” of payments totaling $10 million it transferred to CONCACAF leaders that was acknowledged as bribes to vote for South Africa as the 2010 World Cup host.

The restitution claim was revealed three weeks after the February 2016 election of Infantino to succeed Blatter.

Infantino oversaw creating the FIFA Foundation and appointing former Argentina president Mauricio Macri as its executive chairman.

Macri was Argentina’s head of state from 2015-19 and previously president of storied soccer club Boca Juniors.

The charity’s chief executive, Youri Djorkaeff, played in the France team that won the 1998 World Cup.

The new remission fund “is intended to have a particular focus on youth and community program, will have earmarked amounts to projects within CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, given that they suffered significantly as a result of the criminal activities,” FIFA said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

553K+
Followers
305K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Macri
Person
Sepp Blatter
Person
Youri Djorkaeff
Person
Gianni Infantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#World Soccer#U S Soccer#Ap#Doj#Brazilian#South American#Conmebol#Concacaf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Related
Congress & Courtsactionnewsnow.com

US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

A six-year corruption investigation into bribery schemes in multiple world football organizations ended Tuesday. The US Department of Justice awarded $201 million to FIFA, international football's governing body; CONCACAF, the confederation overseeing football in North and Central America along with the Caribbean countries; CONMEBOL, the governing confederation in South America, and other affected entities.
Premier LeagueMetro International

Soccer – European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers

LONDON (Reuters) – European clubs have accused world soccer’s governing body FIFA of abusing its regulatory function in a growing row over the extended release of players for World Cup qualifiers in September and October. The Premier league and Spain’s LaLiga both said they backed clubs refusing to make players...
FIFAchatsports.com

FIFA, Deemed a Victim of Its Own Scandal, Will Share $200 Million Payout

FIFA, Gianni Infantino Riovaldi, United States of America, United States Department of Justice. Even as top soccer officials were still being arrested as part of a sprawling corruption investigation in 2015, lawyers for the sport’s global governing body and U.S. prosecutors began to embrace an intriguing premise:. The soccer organization,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

DOJ approves $32 million award for FIFA in corruption probe

FIFA and two other organizations are set to receive more than $200 million in compensation from the U.S. government related to a 2015 corruption scandal, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Flashback: The repayment comes six years after a criminal prosecution revealed that millions of dollars had been diverted for decades...
FIFAThe Guardian

Fifa awarded $201m in forfeited funds seized after global corruption probe

Fifa, world football’s governing body, will receive over $201m (£146.5m) in forfeited funds seized during a global corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and...
Premier LeagueNorwalk Hour

Liverpool refuses to release Salah for World Cup qualifiers

CAIRO (AP) — Liverpool has refused to release Mohamed Salah for Egypt’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of coronavirus restrictions, the country’s soccer association said Monday. Egypt is on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League...
FIFAESPN

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

FIFA will receive over $201 million in forfeited funds seized during a global football corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. A total of 27 people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial.
Premier Leaguewtvbam.com

Soccer-FIFA’s Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) -The English Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to “preserve and protect sporting integrity”, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 headed to countries on the United Kingdom’s ‘red list’ due...
FIFAWNMT AM 650

FIFA negotiating evacuation of soccer players, others from Afghanistan

(Reuters) – Soccer’s world governing body FIFA said it is negotiating the “extremely challenging” evacuation of soccer players and other athletes from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of power. Islamic State suicide bombers killed scores https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-conflict/u-s-braces-for-more-isis-attacks-after-carnage-at-kabul-airport-idUSKBN2FS052 of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops on Thursday, striking the Kabul airport...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Justice Department Approves Remission of Over $32 Million in Forfeited Funds to Victims in the FIFA Corruption Case

BROOKLYN, NY – The Department of Justice announced today that it will begin the process of remitting forfeited funds to FIFA, the world organizing body of soccer; CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in North and Central America, among other regions; CONMEBOL, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in South America; and various constituent national soccer federations (collectively, the “Victims”). The Department granted a joint petition for remission filed by the Victims, recognizing losses and granting remission up to a total of more than $201 million, of which $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution. In total, well over the amount granted has been seized and has been or is expected to be forfeited to the United States in the Eastern District of New York as part of the government’s long-running investigation and prosecution of corruption in international soccer.
FIFAinsidersport.com

FIFA to distribute $200 in stolen funds to regional bodies

FIFA has detailed plans to distribute $200 million in compensation to two regional football governing bodies, relating to the 2015 scandal which resulted in the downfall of President Sepp Blatter. The $200 million package will compensate for funds stolen during the 2015 controversy, which saw fraud, bribery, money laundering and...
FIFANBC Sports

FIFA says La Liga case against player release rejected

The Court of Arbitration has rejected the Spanish league’s complaint against players being mandated to play World Cup qualifiers in South America with little rest time before resuming matches for their clubs. While world football’s governing body said the “decision confirms the legality of FIFA’s decision,” it was not immediately...
FIFAESPN

CAS rejects LaLiga appeal over World Cup qualifiers extension

Clubs in LaLiga have been forced to release international players for September's South American World Cup qualifiers after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sunday. LaLiga had appealed against global football governing body FIFA's extension to the international window for World Cup qualifiers by two...
SoccerDerrick

Brazil waits for EPL players; Argentina expecting Messi

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite remained hopeful on Monday that nine of his players in the English Premier League will show up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Argentina had almost all 30 members of its chosen squad — including four from England — available for its qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday.
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

Suarez to miss Uruguay World Cup qualifiers with knee issue

MADRID, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers next month because of a knee problem, the Spanish club said on Monday. Suarez, who scored in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Villarreal before being substituted, had been due to join up with his national team for games against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

Comments / 0

Community Policy