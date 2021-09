BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech athletics department has announced that tickets to Hokie football's home opener against No. 10 North Carolina are sold out. "We couldn't be happier to welcome back a full crowd to Lane Stadium this weekend," Tech football head coach Justin Fuente said. "We know our fans come to games ready to participate and will do everything in their power to support their Hokies Friday night. This place means so much to so many and I cannot wait to see all of them start jumping."