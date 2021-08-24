Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Early details emerge on plans for 45-story Belltown tower

By Marc Stiles
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some investors and developers continue to place money in Seattle despite its anti-business reputation and the encampments of homeless people along some streets.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
889
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Investors#Anti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Snohomish, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Commercial Property Managers

The Business Journal defines “local” as the Puget Sound region, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Snohomish, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Office Buildings

The Business Journal defines “local” as the Puget Sound region, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information was obtained from Kidder Mathews and company websites and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Only those that had reliable information available were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Redmond, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Former T-Mobile exec joins board of Redmond wireless power company Ossia

Redmond-based Ossia, which provides wireless power technology, on Thursday announced Michael Morgan and Preston Woo have joined the company's board of directors. Morgan is the president of Camlo Hill Capital, an investment firm that is based in Spokane, according to documents from the Washington secretary of state. Prior to Camlo Hill, Morgan spent more than 14 years at T-Mobile, where his roles included chief accounting officer and chief financial officer.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Climate Pledge Arena courts sustainable vendors, concerts with new layout as opening day nears

When the much-anticipated Climate Pledge Arena opens its doors this fall, it’ll be the spaces fans don’t see that draw in the headliner events. Construction is nearing completion on the $1 billion development at Seattle Center, which will be home to the city’s newly established NHL team, the Kraken. The central concrete slab is slated for painting and chilling in anticipation of the pouring of the ice in early September. Crews are beginning the installation of thousands of LED screens in the newly completed Alaska Airlines atrium at the south end of the building, leading fans into sweeping concourses leading into the stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy