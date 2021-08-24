Cancel
Jefferson, OH

1 person taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into ravine in Jefferson Twp.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TAVz_0bbe0ntX00

JEFFERSON TWP. — One person was injured after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a ravine in Jefferson Twp. Tuesday afternoon.

Regional dispatch told News Center 7 the crash happened in the area of Farmersville West Carrollton Rd. near Route 4.

A Miami Valley Fire District engine responded to the scene and says a vehicle went off the road into a ravine. Dispatch confirmed one person had to be removed from the vehicle.

The person was taken to an area hospital. Details on the extent of the person’s injuries were not made available at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

