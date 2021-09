Officially, eighteen scholarship players from West Virginia entered the transfer portal over the last twelve months. Of those eighteen, ten ended up at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Of those ten, only five made it to another Power Five program, and none of those five will be starting in their Week One game. There are two that will start for a Group of Five team - quarterback Austin Kendall at Louisiana Tech and wide receiver Ali Jennings at Old Dominion. Here's a look at the ten WVU transfers who ended up at FBS programs, their new schools, and where they appear on their new depth charts.