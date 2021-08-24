Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

My View: Basking in leisure after a long career

By Ron Gawel
Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I worked as an English teacher and GED instructor in diverse capacities for close to three decades, the long but rewarding weeks and months quickly changed into years. I finally reached my time to step aside, leaving a career that had given me much of my identity and looking forward to a life of leisure in retirement.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Dvd#Retirement#English#Ged#Nonconformist
Related
Amherst, NYBuffalo News

My View: Please, can we put ‘awesome’ to rest?

About a week ago, my wife and I had finished an especially good dinner at a local restaurant, and I expressed this to our waitperson. I expected him to say something like, “That’s great – we like to hear this!” or, “I’ll make sure I let our chef know” or maybe, “I’m glad the meal met with your expectations, sir!”
Books & Literaturehvmag.com

A Hudson Valley Writer Finds a Path Through Failure

Former Hudson Valley events editor Robert Rubsam muses on all he’s learned during his journey to improve himself as a writer. To write well is to manage failure. On the level of the story, the paragraph, and the sentence, nothing is ever quite right. I want to use the right words to express exactly what I mean — and yet I always come up short. No matter how satisfied I feel when submitting an essay or a story or a section of my novel, within an hour I will want to change the whole thing. In the folds of failure, I’ve learned accomplishment can sometimes be found.
LifestyleNapa Valley Register

From the Editor: Life in the Grand Hotel

The 1932 film “Grand Hotel” may have won the Best Picture Oscar for the year, but to a modern eye, it could easily be seen as a bit cheesy and melodramatic. It takes place in a luxury hotel in Berlin sometime in the post-war, pre-Nazi era and features a cast of separate but interlocking stories: A cash-strapped European baron seeking money to extract himself from a criminal gang that has its hooks into him. An aging and depressed Russian ballerina who famously says, “I just want to be alone.” An accountant dying of a terminal disease and eager to find fun in his final days. An industrialist in town to close the deal of a lifetime.
Musicblcklst.com

Reader Question: Where do you go for inspiration when the words just aren’t coming?

A timely tweet as it turns out as I’m currently laid out in bed due to a weird accident leading to a bizarre injury: not one, but two hamstring strains. Apart from limiting my range of motion, I am unable to sit in a chair. Obviously, this is a problem for someone who writes for a living, especially problematic in that the injury occurred in the middle of me pounding out the first draft of my book The Protagonist’s Journey.
Interior Designveranda.com

Designer Charlotte Moss Breaks Down Veere Grenney's Fascinating Design Ethos

Every room tells a story. Some are like novels, straightforward with “once upon a time” and “the end,” while others are mysteries leaving us puzzled. But all have a bit of biography (how could they not?). This room by English designer Veere Grenney was created in the late 1980s, around the time that both of us started our design firms. In this case, I was able to learn from Grenney directly that this is a 19th-century villa in Chelsea, which he designed in collaboration with a glamorous European client whose tastes favored the unconventional, oftentimes outrageous. The wallpaper was an antiques store find and hand-painted sometime in the 1700s, and what existed was a little shy of covering the room. So Grenney found a genius restorer to seamlessly add to the existing panels. It became a backdrop for this exuberantly painted Venetian commode, which one can only imagine suited the personality of its stylish owner. Pale marble floors are softened with a sizable needlepoint rug, a solid silk that allows the Italian chairs to speak for themselves. And the largest possible mirror for the space continues this biography, reflecting a feminine palette of apricot, celadon, and buttery yellow.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Katie Swift: Goliath Absolutely Kickstarted My Poker Career

Team Grosvenor's Katie Swift loves the GUKPT Goliath Main Event. Swift was one of a crowd of 4,210 players who bought into the 2015 edition of the tournament, helping smash the £250,000 guarantee by £171,000. Plenty of grinding later, Swift found herself heads-up against Miikka Toikka. Swift fell at the final hurdle, but the £46,300 score and going ultra-deep in such a prestigious event opened many doors for her.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
Career Development & AdviceEmily Henderson

My Four Cents On Starting A Successful Creative Career

This last year made a lot of people I know reevaluate their jobs. There seems to be this collective urge to actually enjoy some of the 40-50 hours a week we spent at work. Many were laid off, many had to quit or scale back to be with kids when they weren’t in school, and for some more privileged it’s just an existential shift. I’ve had this massive influx of people asking me lately about how to get started in a creative career. Five years ago I wrote the below post based on a couple of keynote speaking engagements that I had just given and after rereading it I figured with some updates it’s actually still very applicable. So if you are toying with starting a creative career, if you secretly really want to take the risk but you are scared or you are having trouble pulling the trigger, this post could be helpful.
AnimalsBuffalo News

My View: Simple joys abounded in childhood dog days of summer

Tolerating the dog days of summer today is quite different from when I was growing up. To keep cool, we ran through a sprinkler or a hose that was secured at the top of a clothes pole with the nozzle adjusted to a fine spray. Adults would sit in a shady spot and soak their feet in buckets of water and fan themselves with a newspaper.
LifestyleBuffalo News

My View: The living is easy in our summer cottage

Before summer ends, come take a peek inside our “Little Cottage,” one of the many eclectic cottages of Western New York. I’ve been a regular “cottager” since my childhood, and cottage-going is my favorite summer activity, providing a seasonal escape from winter past, as well as a refreshing change of scenery from the monotony of urban living. Sunny days, warm temperatures, pleasant breezes and most of all access to a nearby body of water make Western New York a perfect cottage setting.
Real Estatesportswar.com

My time of helping someone move is long in the past.

Hookers AND Blow. Anything less is not Lounge worthy of your help. ** -- UTPr0sim 08/21/2021 12:53PM. Last time i helped my sister move - i was moving stuff in the rain -- bigbadbird 08/21/2021 12:00PM. I did that once. Just once. Never again. Just hire movers. Sheesh. ** --...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Forever Is a Long Time: My Grandmother, Marianne

When Ian Coss decided to get married, every living member of his family who had ever been married had also gotten divorced: parents, grandparents, and all his aunts and uncles on both sides — some of them twice. Seven years later, he’s still married, but has questions: What is the value of a lifetime commitment? Are we doomed to recycle the patterns of behavior we get from our ancestors? Are we all just better off alone? Forever is a Long Time is a five episode series that weaves reflection and original music through Ian’s conversations with his wife and divorced family members — a look at love with people who have made mistakes.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: 'The Sunset Route' explores trauma, redemption, healing

In many ways, reading Cheryl Strayed’s memoir, “Wild,” was a transformative experience for me. So, I was skeptical when I heard Carrot Quinn’s new memoir, “The Sunset Route,” which is about her experience riding freight trains, was being compared to this great work of nonfiction. But I loved Quinn’s book so much that I want to pass it on to others.
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

'Find Forgiveness and Feel Love' offers program to help 3 generations use skills & music to stop stress

“Find Forgiveness and Feel Love” will be offered from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 11 and 18, at Unity of Buffalo, 1243 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. The free online workshop is based on “Less Stress, Better Health and More Love,” authored by the workshop leader, Dr. Tom DeLoughry. It was honored by AARP’s Social Impact Award as “a simple mind body-Spirit program for seniors, adults and teens of any faith, or no faith.”
JobsThrive Global

Are you ready to join the Great Resignation?

The economic impact of COVID left many people hunkering down in their roles, not wanting to cause a stir during a daunting time of uncertainty. Maybe you were one of them. The good news is that now we can come out of hiding and enjoy the new landscape where talent wields the power. In a job market that is suddenly awash with remote work roles from global companies the opportunities to level up your career are more plentiful than ever before. So now the question is, are you happy with your current role? Or is it time for a change?

Comments / 0

Community Policy