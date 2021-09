PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Areas of the U.S. outdoor and sports industry experienced unprecedented highs over the past year and a half, as consumers sought refuge outdoors during the pandemic. This behavior is not a flash in the pan; in fact, equipment sales at sports specialty retail grew by 23% in the first half of 2021, compared to the same pre-pandemic period in 2019, according to The NPD Group. Contributing to this performance were 17% gains in brick-and-mortar store retail sales revenue and a 31% rise in e-commerce, across the combined categories of camping, climbing, water sports, protective gear, and accessories.