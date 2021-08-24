Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diets

9 Healthy Eating Habits to Live Over A Century, Say Dietitians

By Kiersten Hickman
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtwbL_0bbe0BY300

You don't have to live in a blue zone to live over a century. "Blue zones" are known to have the densest population of people that live to be over 100—located in five different communities around the world. And yet, while these communities are known for being the healthiest and living the longest, the truth is, you don't have to be a community member to reap the same benefits. While genetics do play a role in longevity, setting healthier habits also significantly increases your chances of living long enough to reach that three-digit number.

So what's their secret? If you were to place a microscope on these communities, you would notice that their diets include a variety of real, whole foods. They also focus on eating at the table, sharing meals with others, and regularly moving their bodies.

But what's exactly on their plates? We spoke with a few registered dietitians to look at some of the healthy eating habits that can help you to live over a century, and these tips line up closely with the type of lifestyles lived by those in blue zones. Here are the healthy eating habits you can incorporate into your life today in order to have a happier, healthier tomorrow. Then, be sure to check out our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uon5U_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"It is well-known that fruit and vegetables are good for you, but it's important to remember that it's more than just that," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. "Colorful fruits and veggies provide the body with various vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds that help the heart, the gut as well as keep your immune system strong and more! Each color of produce contains a different nutrient package."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htAfW_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"While everyone's body and natural genetics are different, fueling your body appropriately is a crucial component if you would like to live over a century," says Ricci-Lee Hotz, MS, RDN at A Taste of Health, LLC and Expert at Testing.com. "Ensuring that you consume a varied diet with a range of different fruits, veggies, lean proteins, whole grain, high fiber carbs, and healthy fat, and balancing them appropriately at each meal and snack is crucial to make sure your body is getting everything it needs to function at its best. In addition, keeping your stress levels down (especially surrounding food) can always help your body stay as healthy as possible, too."

3

Try a "flexitarian" style of eating—or go plant based!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9bKR_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"Following a plant-based diet is one of the best possible dietary choices to live a life with greater quality and quantity," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, and a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements. "For many who turn to a plant-based diet, their goal is overall health and reduced risk of chronic disease, which culminates in longer life. Among the many benefits of a plant-based diet, including, heart health, weight loss, and diabetes prevention a new secondary benefit is emerging; reduced cancer risk."

Best points out research from the American Institute for Cancer Research which states that one of the best ways to prevent cancer is through dietary means. Focusing on nutrients like fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients into your diet is key, and can be found in foods like vegetables, fruit, beans, grains, nuts, and seeds.

If going plant-based does not feel like something that is attainable for you, Best also recommends focusing on a flexitarian approach if you want to live over a century.

"For many, this can be a daunting task and a flexitarian approach may be the best option," she says. "Regardless of where you fall, reducing animal protein in your diet will improve your longevity."

Here are 10 Benefits of Eating a More Plant-Based Diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327HU0_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"The healthiest of people fill their plate with nutrient-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, dairy, and healthy fat, but they also allow for pleasure foods," says Goodson. "The key to a long, happy life is balance. The majority of the time, 80%, eat foods to fuel your body and keep it strong. Then 20% of the time enjoy vacations, holidays, and desserts with the people you love. It's the best plan for the body and the soul."

It's all about setting healthier habits for yourself! Here are 5 Healthy Dessert Habits For A Flat Belly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSIaD_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"It's important to not overeat," Rachel Paul, PhD, RD from CollegeNutritionist.com. "Overeating calories, even of healthier foods, leads to weight gain. Those with overweight or obese bodies are more likely to develop diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers, which can lead to premature death."

One of the best ways to combat overeating is to start paying attention to your body's hunger and fullness clues, portioning out your meals, and setting specific times for meals and snacks throughout the day. Overeating and mindless snacking can easily come hand-in-hand, so it's important to set healthy snacking habits that will help you feel full, prevent overeating, and help you ultimately live over a century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxYNN_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"As we age, we typically lose 2 to 3% muscle mass per decade," says Goodson. "That can lead to falls, bone breaks, and instability as we age. The key? Power up with lean protein at all meals and snacks. Protein helps and builds and repairs muscles helping to keep your body strong as you age. Including foods like lean beef, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, beans, and legumes can all help you amp up your protein."

7

Seek out flavonoid-rich foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ur5RF_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"As a dietitian, I'm always telling people to 'eat the rainbow' because all the different colored foods represent different phytonutrients that help keep us healthy as we age," says Mackenzie Burgess, RDN and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices. "One beneficial type of phytonutrient you'll find in colorful fruits, vegetables, and other plant foods are compounds called 'flavonoids.' In fact, recent research has proven these flavonoids to be helping in maintaining our brain health long-term. Flavonoid-rich foods include onions, berries, dark greens, herbs, broccoli, cauliflower, dark chocolate, soy, and citrus fruits."

To easily incorporate flavonoid-rich foods into your diet, Burgess says "For breakfast try mashing together berries and chia seeds to make your own jam. Then, for lunch, blend cauliflower into rice or find it in flatbread form to pair with your favorite protein. Finally, for dinner, try stirring extra onions and herbs into a one-pot curry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SKjW_0bbe0BY300
Shutterstock

"To keep our brains sharp and to prevent cognitive decline, what we eat can make a difference," says Lisa R. Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a member of our medical expert board. "Foods high in certain vitamins, antioxidants, and phytochemicals may help to boost brain health. Deep red foods such as tomatoes and watermelon contain the antioxidant lycopene which fights free radicals that come with aging. Leafy greens such as kale and spinach are rich in vitamins E and K which may prevent memory loss and help reduce our 'brain age.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2db7Pm_0bbe0BY300

"As we age, our metabolism tends to slow down so it is important to watch calories and exercise more to avoid weight gain," says Young. "It turns out that maintaining a steady weight and avoiding yo-yo dieting is equally important. The centenarians from Okinawa, known to live long and healthy lives, were known to keep their calories down and their weight steady. Maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) has been associated with lower rates of heart disease and certain cancers."

For more, be sure to read our list of The 6 Best Diets That Will Make You Live Longer, Say Dietitians.

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living#Healthy Eating#Plant Based Foods#Overeating#Cssd#Ld#Ms#Rdn#Llc#Testing Com#Goodson#Collegenutritionist Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Mustard, Says Science

In a world full of ketchup and mayo lovers, mustard sometimes gets left on the back shelf. But with its bold flavors, low amounts of calories and sugar, and potential health benefits, mustard deserves a bit more time in the spotlight. Mustard seeds are rich in tons of different nutrients...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Popular Drinks That Increase Inflammation, Says Science

When we think about trying to fight inflammation, it's important to look at the whole picture. While there are foods and drinks we can consume that are anti-inflammatory, "there really is no one specific food, beverage or ingredient that causes inflammation," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. The issue...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Eating This Food Could Shorten Your Life by 36 Minutes, Says New Study

Your beloved hot dog could be decreasing the number of candles on your birthday cake. Public health professors from the University of Michigan judged more than 5,800 foods and ranked them according to their "nutritional disease burden," as well as their estimated environmental impact—otherwise known as carbon footprint, which is the number of greenhouse gases (like carbon dioxide) that emit from our actions (such as cars, households, and power plants), as defined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements to Take If You Sit All Day, According to a Dietitian

Living a sedentary lifestyle is the standard for many people, especially if they have a desk job that keeps them sitting on their bottoms for 8+ hours a day. Unfortunately, living a lifestyle that doesn't involve a lot of movement is linked to a slew of negative health effects, including weight gain, back and shoulder pain, and an increased risk of developing diabetes, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Nut 5 Times a Week Can Extend Your Life, Harvard Study Says

Not every food that's good for you tastes good, but nuts may be the exception. Many delicious nuts have long been touted as a nutritious way to maintain heart health, lower your cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and get a ton of essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Now, a new Harvard study has found that consuming one particular nut five times a week can ultimately extend your life by more than a year. To see which nut you should be having a handful of at least a few times a week, read on.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods That Give You a Flat Belly, Say Dietitians

While there aren't particular foods that can give you an immediate "flat belly" (sorry, we can't promise magical six-pack abs right away), there are foods that can make you feel less bloated and uncomfortable. Typically foods that are highly processed, overly sugary, and drenched in saturated fats can leave you with feelings of uncomfortable bloating. While enjoying these types of foods once in a blue moon is not bad—and sometimes helpful in a balanced diet—eating these foods often may cause bloat. That's why turning to a few of these popular foods can help with relieving the bloat, and giving you that "flat belly" back once again.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy