ESPN's Rece Davis explains ranking Oklahoma over Alabama football in AP preseason poll

Montgomery Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN broadcaster Rece Davis is a graduate of the University of Alabama. But on his ballot this year for The Associated Press college football preseason poll, he put the Oklahoma Sooners No. 1 ahead of the Crimson Tide. Of the 63 voters in the AP poll, Davis is one of...

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Person
Rece Davis
