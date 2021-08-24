Cancel
Bungie co-founder Jason Jones looks back at the 'buckets of blood' that went into Halo and talks future of computing

By Wes Fenlon
Cover picture for the article

If Bungie co-founder and longtime creative lead Jason Jones is famous for anything, it's for trying not to be famous. Since finishing Halo 2 in 2004, he's mostly avoided the limelight, only rarely appearing in interviews or videos to hype up a rare new Bungie game like Destiny. As part of Bungie's livestream event for Destiny 2's new Season of the Lost, Jones sat down for a short interview with Destiny 2 director Luke Smith to talk about his career as well as where he thinks computers are headed over the next 20 years. It turns out Jones has strong feelings about the impending popularity of augmented reality.

