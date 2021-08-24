Bungie co-founder Jason Jones looks back at the 'buckets of blood' that went into Halo and talks future of computing

CD Projekt REDs Cyberpunk 2077 was just the first of many when it comes to the cybperunk surge in the video game industry, and whatever your opinion of it is there’s no doubt that its popularity has inspired a lot of developers to do their own take for the genre. One of the latest floating around is that of developer Envoidant Studio’s Vigilance 2099. When we first reported on this a month ago there was very little to go on in terms of information, but now the developers have some new footage to show, and you can sneak a peek below at the Vigilance 2099 Unreal Enginge 5 gameplay trailer.