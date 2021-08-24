Power Rangers Universe Reveals Creative Team (Exclusive)
The Power Rangers comics universe is ready to expand once again with a new limited series titled Power Rangers Universe. The new series will focus on the Phantom Ranger, though it will also branch out and explore new areas of the Ranger and Morphin Grid mythology. We previously knew that the series would be drawn by artist Simone Ragazzoni, but now we have learned who will be writing the series, and we can exclusively reveal that the writer of Power Rangers Universe is Nicole Andelfinger. Andelfinger couldn't be more thrilled to join the Power Rangers universe and help make it even more expansive.comicbook.com
