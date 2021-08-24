Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Power Rangers Universe Reveals Creative Team (Exclusive)

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Power Rangers comics universe is ready to expand once again with a new limited series titled Power Rangers Universe. The new series will focus on the Phantom Ranger, though it will also branch out and explore new areas of the Ranger and Morphin Grid mythology. We previously knew that the series would be drawn by artist Simone Ragazzoni, but now we have learned who will be writing the series, and we can exclusively reveal that the writer of Power Rangers Universe is Nicole Andelfinger. Andelfinger couldn't be more thrilled to join the Power Rangers universe and help make it even more expansive.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Henson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Rangers#Ranger#New Areas#Morphin Grid#Power Rangers Universe#Boom#No Power Rangers#Mighty Morphin#Ibooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
ComicsComicBook

Power Rangers Reveals Mighty Morphin Ninja Black and Blue Ranger Lightning Collection Figures (Exclusive)

Over the course of three seasons, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers evolved quite a bit in terms of their powers and Zords, especially in season 3. That's when their original Power Coins were destroyed, but thankfully they would gain new Ninja powers and get some slick new Ninja costumes to go with them. Now the Power Rangers Lightning Collection is getting its first two Ninja Rangers in Adam (the Black Ranger) and Billy (the Blue Ranger) as part of Hasbro's Power Month celebration, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new figures, which will be available to pre-order at Target at 12 PM CST.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Nicole Andelfinger Of Steven Universe Comic Fame To Write Power Rangers Universe

Power Rangers has cemented itself as a legendary series that isn’t afraid to mix up the formula and try something fresh. Starting life as an adaption of Japan’s Super Sentai franchise in 1993, the show has moved channels several times and expanded into movies, videogames and comics. And now the franchise is going to grow once more with the announcement of Power Rangers Universe.
ComicsComicBook

Cartoon Network to Co-Produce Original Anime with Warner Bros Animation

Anime is becoming more and more popular these days, and its impact is being felt keenly in the United States. As shows like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia dominate streaming, it was only a matter of time until cable networks got in on the trend. That is why Cartoon Network wants to spearhead its own productions, and it will be doing so in conjunction with Warner Bros. Animation shortly.
ComicsComicBook

Rick and Morty Fan Fights Pandemic with New Cosplay

Rick and Morty is back on its game thanks to season five, and fans are eager to see how the rest of the comeback goes. With a few episodes left to go before the season ends, Rick and Morty is helping netizens take their mind of the world around them. And thanks to one cosplayer, Rick Sanchez is doing his best to fight back against the pandemic.
ComicsComicBook

Funko Launches a New Wave of Samurai Jack Pop Figures

Jack is back with another wave of Pop figures from Funko! The iconic animated series from Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network still has legions of fans, which is why Funko continues to support them with new Pop and Soda figures. They even had a Demongo Pop exclusive in the mix earlier this month for their big FunKon event.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Beast Kingdom Reveals New Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Statue

Beast Kingdom returns us back to 1998 as they unveil another The Powerpuff Girls D-Stage statue. the hit Cartoon Network cartoon is back in glorious fashion as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are here to save the day. Unlike the previous statue, Mojo Jojo is making an appearance this time around as he is thrown behind bars. Each of the Powderpuff Girls colors stands out in this sculpt as they fly away with their blue, pink, and green streaks behind them. Standing 6 inches tall, Beast Kingdom brings this classic cartoon back once again with a collectible that Cartoon Network fans can really appreciate. The Powerpuff Girls Have a Nice Day D-Stage 094 Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $30.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and fans can also purchase an assembled version of the statue for $5 more.
BusinessTVOvermind

Warner Bros. and Jason DeMarco Teaming Up with new Anime Production Company

Anime appears to be on its way forward and Warner Bros. is trying to get their part of it as they seek to team up with Jason DeMarco while in the process of trying to pull this off. For quite a few years now anime has been on the rise in America and it’s become one of the more popular styles of animation that people have flocked to. When looking at the style it is kind of exciting and it’s definitely something that can gain the attention of those that want to see action but aren’t so into live-action that they want to forego animation in their quest to find something exciting. One thing that animation does, that it’s always done, is move past the boundaries of reality quite often in an attempt to show something that’s amazing, incredible, and well beyond the capabilities of reality that limits and even hampers a story every now and then. But the fact is that anime is a little nuts sometimes since the frantic and almost manic motions that it promotes can be a little disorienting.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Two New Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Characters Will Be Revealed Soon

Developer GameMill Entertainment and Nickelodeon revealed, on the official site of their upcoming title, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, that two new playable fighters to be featured in Nickelodeon’s Smash Bros-style brawler will be revealed on Gamescom’s Future Games Show, set to take place on August 26. You can check out the...
TV SeriesAmericajr.com

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”

On the day of the dumpster, Jason (Austin St. John), Zack (Walter Davis), Trini (Thuy Trang), Billy (David Yost), and Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson): five teenagers with attitude became the newest superheroes of Angel Grove known as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Premiered on FOX on August 28, 1993, the...
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel Announces New Series For Future Of Marvel Universe

Marvel has just released the first details about eight upcoming tentpole titles that they say will shape the future of the Marvel Universe in the months to come, including a number of projects that are evocative of what's going on in their TV and film projects. The series include events centering around the Fantastic Four and Daredevil, as well as stories that see the Avengers as multiverse-hopping champions of reality. It's all kicked off by Timeless, a time-travel story that centers on a threat presented by Kang the Conqueror, who is working his own way through the multiverse, presumably destined to cross paths with those same Avengers.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign

As part of today's big Marvel Comics Timeless announcements, Marvel announced a brand new Daredevil event, Devil's Reign, for December 2021, from Daredevil creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. All hell breaks loose in the Marvel Universe as The Kingpin finally declares all-out war on the heroes in Devil's Reign!...
ComicsGeekTyrant

Titan Comics Announces New DOCTOR WHO Comic EMPIRE OF THE WOLF

If you were a fan of the last Doctor Who crossover comics by Titan, then you’ll be excited to hear about their new Doctor Who comic featuring the eighth (Paul McGann) and eleventh (Matt Smith) doctors called Empire of the Wolf. These doctors will team up with iconic companion Rose...
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

BOOM! Preview: Power Rangers #11

Will the Omega Rangers be able to enlist the last Emissary to help to defeat the Empyreals? The Omega Rangers attempt to question the enigmatic Yellow Emissary, who may know the secret of the Empyreals’ undoing. But even if they can convince the Yellow Emissary to help, it may be too late if Drakkon isn’t on the same page… The fate of the Omega Rangers and the Yellow Emissary hang in the balance as they all fight for their lives!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

A Horror-Influenced Star Trek Series Reportedly In The Works

Space: the final frontier… where no one can hear you scream?. Paramount Plus is in the process of expanding the Star Trek universe in every direction it will stretch. We’ve got Star Trek: Discovery spinoffs like Strange New Worlds and Section 31 in the works, children’s animated series like Prodigy, and a show about Starfleet Academy. But could Trek move into the horror genre, too? That’s what we’re hearing is the plan.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Renegade Game Studios Announces Power Rangers Roleplaying Game

Renegade Game Studios is morphin' into action as they will be releasing the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game later this year. The game will take place during the classic era of MMPR when Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd were causing trouble for the rangers. Right now they are putting everything you need to play the game up on pre-order, which includes the Core Rulebook, as well as a Deluxe 6-player Core Rulebook Set in different colors for each ranger. They're also selling the A Glutton for Punishment Adventure & GM Screen, which comes with helpful tables and rules references, as well as a 32-page booklet for quick help. And finally, they have Dice and a Dice Bag, again in all six ranger colors. We have more info on it below as we wait to hear what the official release date will be.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Return of Todd McFarlane's Mr Bones to DC Comics Infinite Frontier

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool noted that Director Bones of the DEO in Infinite Frontier was starting to look a little more… omniversal in his appearance. Jumping from his usual suit and tie these days to an older look…. Some may remember how Director Bones first looked when he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy