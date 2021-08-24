Cancel
Browns notebook: John Johnson III emphasizes discipline in a division of 'big-boy pads'

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — When free safety John Johnson III received his Browns iPad after signing as a free agent in March, the first thing he did was watch the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs from start to finish. It wasn’t just what he called the “dagger,” Chad Henne’s 5-yard...

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns safety John Johnson III enjoys talking so much on the field that he doesn’t wear a mouthpiece. One of the new members of Cleveland’s revamped defense, Johnson has quickly established himself as a leader on and off the field. The Browns signed him to a three-year free agent contract in March and Johnson is already proven to be a solid investment. He’s putting his strong communications skills to use by making sure his teammates are aligned properly before each play. That’s an important role for any defense, but especially the Browns’ who have so many new players. Johnson spent the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
BEREA — John Johnson III picked the perfect major at Boston College. He’s willing to sacrifice safety for articulation, so communications was the only logical choice. “I don’t even wear a mouthpiece because I like talking so much,” he said Tuesday. Johnson was loquacious before he became famous. “Any home...
John Johnson III isn’t shy about talking and it could make a big difference for Browns defense

BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns safety John Johnson III was a talker even when he played cornerback at Boston College -- before then, actually. “Any home video, I’m grabbing the camera, the center of attention trying to be seen,” Johnson said on Tuesday following Browns practice when he was asked if he was a talker, even when he was little, “so I think it’s been long before football.”
Richard LeCounte III tossed a pair of Odell Beckham Jr.-branded cleats over his shoulders and flashed a smile. LeCounte, a rookie fifth-round pick at safety, has plenty of reasons to be happy as he heads into the Browns' third preseason game of the year Sunday in Atlanta. He's grabbed an interception — both on Hail Mary plays — in each of his first two NFL games and has totaled a team-high three pass breakups. His new teammates have embraced him, as evidenced by the gifts from Beckham, and he's back to playing at the level he remembers as a secondary standout at Georgia, where he recorded eight interceptions in four seasons.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that quarterback Baker Mayfield and "some select starters" will play in Sunday night's final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "We are just making decisions individually based on who needs to get some reps, making those decisions based on these practice...
