Probate is the process of proving a will left by an individual. The individual is called a decedent in the legal language of probate administration and estate planning. The decedent is the deceased individual. If a will was not left by a decedent, then that decedent is said to have died intestate or without a will. During and after a probate proceeding has taken place, you may have some need to read the will or find out about other aspects of the probate proceeding. Your need may arise from business dealings or personal situations. Probate records are also frequently accessed by researchers into family history. Here’s what you need to know about finding probate records online.