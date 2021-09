Trailing feeder bands in the wake of now remnant Ida will continue to drag across the area thorough today. These bands will slowly press southeastward into the Gulf through the morning and late afternoon. Despite southeastward movement of the band, training thunderstorms through the morning will prolong areas of ongoing flooding and may lead to more areas of flooding, particularly across coastal Mississippi. The Gulf sea breeze will keep thunderstorm chances going into the afternoon for areas along and south of I-10. Meanwhile, slightly drier air will attempt to work into southeastern LA which should scatter out some cloud cover areas north of I-10. Lingering moisture along the Gulf coast and areas inland will keep chances for diurnal convection into Wednesday. Drier airmass will slowly push toward Gulf coast on northerly flow through Wednesday night. Drier air should limit convection to near the coast on Thursday during the daytime hours. A backdoor cold front will approach from the northeast on Thursday night and bring a chance of thunderstorms along its edge.