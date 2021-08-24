Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat wave in effect through Thursday in Southern Illinois

wmix94.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN ILLINOIS — A heat advisory remains in effect from now through 9pm on Thursday for our entire listening area, as heat index values up to 106 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may lead to heat illnesses. The effects of high heat are cumulative. This is a four-...

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Heat Wave#Southern Illinois#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Texas StateKWTX

Heat Advisory extended through Thursday for parts of Central Texas

September is here...and as far as the rest of this week goes, a ridge of high pressure is in control. This keeps the summer-like temperatures in play. We’ve actually had one of our hottest stretches of the summer heat these past few days. A Heat Advisory has been extended through tomorrow for Waco, Temple, & Killeen and areas east of the I-35 corridor, until 7 PM. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s to low 100s while heat index values will climb as hot as 109°. There may be a stray shower or two tomorrow, but rain chances are about 10% or less & mainly east of I-35. We go completely dry Friday through Labor Day weekend with more upper 90s and triple-digit temperatures in the forecast. We’ll be flirting with the century mark over the weekend and if we hit 100 - it would end our streak that’s lasted since Sept 1st of last year!
EnvironmentDallas News

Another heat advisory Thursday

September is off to a hot start and that heat will continue. A Heat Advisory will be in effect again Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110. The pattern will be largely dominated by an upper-level ridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy