What you need to know: COVID-19 boosters

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 booster shots. FOX23′s Rick Maranon spoke with Ellen Niemitalo, clinical services manager at the Tulsa Health Department, about receiving a third shot.

Vaccine boosters are widely available now across the Tulsa metro at many locations other than just Tulsa Health.

Why do some people need a booster? Did the first two doses not work?

You still have immunity in your body from the first and second doses. What we have seen is that over time some of efficacy of the vaccine can wear off, and so your body will just need a booster to continue to keep you safe at the levels we expect the vaccine to keep working at.

Immuno-compromised people are first in line to get the booster because they were some of the first to be vaccinated, and they are at the highest risk of complications from the COVID-19 Delta variant. Some who are immuno-compromised may not have processed the vaccine fully in their bodies because of certain conditions they may have. They still have some of the benefit of the vaccine from the first and second dose, but we want to also make sure they can continue stimulate that antibody response and have more protection.

If my doctor doesn’t have Pfizer, can I get a booster with Moderna and vice versa?

You should try to match your booster with the same vaccine you received for your first and second doses. Since the same vials for first and second doses are widely available, there should not be a shortage of Pfizer or Moderna out there to use for third doses. If you are immuno-compromised and you cannot find a booster with specifically with Pfizer or Moderna, it is possible to mix the two vaccines at this stage just in the case of the booster as a last resort. That’s because both are similar technologies as mRNA vaccines. As long as you’ve completed your first and second dose with the same Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it is possible to mix them, but you should try to match it if possible because as a booster, you are giving a boost to the vaccine you’ve already taken and has run through your body. You should not mix Johnson and Johnson with Pfizer or Moderna.

Is there a booster for Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients?

There is not a booster available for Johnson and Johnson yet. Studies are underway to see if taking a second dose of Johnson and Johnson will have any added benefits. You cannot get a Pfizer or Moderna booster if you went with Johnson and Johnson as you primary vaccine. Johnson and Johnson is more along the lines of traditional vaccines where the others are newer technology.

What are in these booster doses? Is it the same stuff that is in the vials for the Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses?

Right now, a booster dose is the same formula as a first and second dose. Nothing about what is in the vial has changed. You are just getting a third dose of what you’ve already received.

Can anyone get a booster at this time? I know some would prefer to get all the help they can access regardless of their health history.

Only immuno-compromised people can get a booster right now. After September 20th, everyone else can get a booster but only eight months after their second dose. That wait is not needed for immuno-compromised individuals.

Does demand for booster doses impact your supply of Pfizer and Moderna available for people still needing their first or second doses?

Because of the COVID Delta variant, we’ve seen an increase in the number of people coming in wanting to get their first and second doses, but those numbers are still lower than what they were. We have plenty of supply to do initial and booster doses at the same time. Providing one will not jeopardize the other.

(Note: Niemitalo said that vaccine dose wasting, where a vaccine expires while sitting on the shelf because it wasn’t used), is going down because more doses are now in use than they have been in weeks.)

Do I need to bring my vaccine card showing my original first two doses with me to get a booster?

At the Tulsa Health Department, we prefer it if you do bring in your vaccine card. We will fill out that you have had a third dose on that same card, and we can also verify which booster you will need to take. If you do not have your vaccine card anymore, we will try to fill out a new one for you based off what we have in the system and national database on what was administered to you.

