Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more. Travel-related companies also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Energy Stocks#Occidental Petroleum#Valero Energy#Treasury#Ap#Wynn Resorts#Delta Air Lines#Norwegian Cruise Line#Carnival#The Department Of Defense#The Federal Reserve#The Kansas City Fed#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Stocks edge higher in early trading, holding near records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on economic growth. It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Technology and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.13%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.04%.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips

HONG KONG (Aug 31): Asia stocks reversed earlier losses while the dollar was pinned near two-week lows on Tuesday, with investors staying mostly cautious on fresh signs of slowdown in China's economy. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 bounced back strongly...
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees modest price gains, bulls still have momentum

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading mildly up in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Both metals...
Stocksspectrumnews1.com

Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

Stocks were wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Thursday, as the market looks to close out August solidly in the green. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern after being down slightly most of the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Retreat Slightly to Round Out a Strong August

Nasdaq 100 loses finishes down 6 points as tech stocks take a breather. Month-end rebalancing sees Dow Jones, S&P 500 lose roughly 0.10%. Equities post seventh straight month of gains, longest run since January 2018. US equity indices retreated slightly on Tuesday to round out August, with the S&P 500...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Monday as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked to all-time highs. The S&P 500 gained 0.43% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55 points, or 0.16%. The selling pushed the Dow about 225 points below its own record peak.
StocksNWI.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2600 mark, lacks follow-through

A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Thursday. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support amid stronger USD. Investors now look forward to the US economic release for some meaningful trading impetus. The USD/CAD pair held on to its modest intraday gains...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains near 0.7260 ahead of US data

AUD/USD is edging higher after retreating earlier in the day. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly losses near 93.00. Eyes on July Durable Goods Orders data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory but edged slightly lower during the European trading hours on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7262.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade tentatively after Nasdaq closes above 15,000

U.S. equity futures were trading with small gains ahead of the Wednesday session on Wall Street, the day after the Nasdaq closed above the 15,000 level for the first time. The major futures indexes suggested a gain of 0.1% for the Nasdaq at the opening bell. Investors will be looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy