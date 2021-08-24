Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usEUR_0bbdxviM00
Markets A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Wall Street indexes are hovering around record levels in early trading Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 as energy stocks again took the lead. Oil and gas producers were the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the early going as energy prices moved higher again, pulling out of a recent slump. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file) (Mark Lennihan)

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more. Travel-related companies also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, placing the market on track for more record highs.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was on pace to eclipse the all-time high it set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%, adding to its gains after finishing at a record high on Monday.

A mix of retailers, travel companies, restaurant chains and homebuilders helped lift the market. Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks, which got a boost from another rise in oil prices, also rose. Those gains offset a slide in health care and technology stocks.

Small company stocks were faring better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 1.1%.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.9%, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more.

Best Buy jumped 9.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and raising its full-year forecast.

Travel companies were also broadly higher. Las Vegas Sands rose 7.4% and Wynn Resorts gained 7.6%. Airlines and cruise line operators also rose. American Airlines was up 3.7% and Delta Air Lines added 3.3%, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.6% and Carnival rose 4.6%.

Pfizer fell 3.3% after rising sharply the day before following the Food & Drug Administration's full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The approval has given cities and companies the legal backing to start requiring mandates. On Monday, New York City and the Department of Defense announced vaccine requirements.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.

Bond yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.25% the day before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
67K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Energy Stocks#Occidental Petroleum#Valero Energy#Treasury#Ap#Wynn Resorts#Delta Air Lines#Norwegian Cruise Line#Carnival#The Department Of Defense#The Federal Reserve#The Kansas City Fed#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Technology and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.13%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.04%.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips

HONG KONG (Aug 31): Asia stocks reversed earlier losses while the dollar was pinned near two-week lows on Tuesday, with investors staying mostly cautious on fresh signs of slowdown in China's economy. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 bounced back strongly...
Stocksstaradvertiser.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips

Gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs on Wall Street today, even as weakness elsewhere in the market sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks lower. The S&P 500 also set a record high last Friday...
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees modest price gains, bulls still have momentum

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading mildly up in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Both metals...
Stockskfgo.com

Wall St set for another month of gains as futures hold steady

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks futures held steady on Tuesday, putting the main indexes on course to end August on a firm footing, as investors shrugged off risks around rising coronavirus infections on hopes that the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance would support economic growth. The benchmark S&P 500 is set for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

Stocks were wavering between small gains and losses in afternoon trading Thursday, as the market looks to close out August solidly in the green. The S&P 500 index was relatively unchanged as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern after being down slightly most of the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11 points, or less than than 0.1%, to 35,388 and the Nasdaq composite was up less than 0.1%.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq futures hit record high on easing taper fears

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. Technology-related stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:...
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stocks march on to new record highs, Nasdaq advances 184 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Friday. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed the Fed's tapering process will begin this year,. "What (Powell) said seemed to be in line with universal expectations, that he wasn't going to say much," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta told Reuters Thomson Friday. "He did confirm that a taper beginning this year is definitely on the table."
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Bragg Gaming gains Nasdaq approval

Bragg Gaming Group has seen its company’s common share approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Following the approval, the company’s shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on August 27, under the ticker symbol “BRAG”. Moreover, it will retain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same ticker.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed as Calm Descends Ahead of Fed; Dow Down 50 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as the approach Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium deterred the taking of new positions. Earlier, core durable goods orders for July came in marginally above expectations, but did little to stir the general summer lethargy. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were JFE...

Comments / 0

Community Policy