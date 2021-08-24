Prosecutors move to have cases joined in reported Vandalia child porn ring
VANDALIA, IL — Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison has filed a motion to join the criminal cases of three Vandalia residents each charged with child pornography, noting the three cases are all intertwined. Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office conducted the investigation into the alleged child pornography ring operating in Fayette County, which resulted in the indictments of 45-year-old Ferrell Kissiar, 37-year-old Amber Wehrle, and her 37-year-old husband Andrew Wehrle.www.wmix94.com
