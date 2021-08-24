Cancel
Fisher Building goes up for sale as its majority owner cracks up

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
Cover picture for the articleAnother of Detroit's most-recognizable skyline features just pounded a For Sale sign into the lawn: The Fisher Building. Crain's Detroit Business reports the woes of its majority owner, HFZ Capital Group of New York City, appears to be driving the sale, although a minority partner, The Platform LLC, did not confirm that. HFZ Capital is facing foreclosure on at least one condo project in New York City, and cash from a Fisher Building sale would improve its financial position.

