Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

According to a research report "Smart Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), End Use Application, Communication Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2026 from USD 10.9 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2026. Europe has the largest market share for smart lighting. Whereas, APAC has the highest growth rate and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly changing face of technology and customer needs in high-potential markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Due to advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models as well as new constructions in the developing cities of the region, the smart lighting market is exhibiting an upbeat outlook. The booming commercial and industrial sectors would further fuel the adoption of smart lightings in APAC. Furthermore, growth in end-use sectors and mounting investments from government bodies are also favouring the growth of the smart lighting market in the region.