Annette Frommer Interior Design Shortlisted for the 2021 SBID International Design Award
RAMAT GAN, Israel (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The SBID International Design Awards finalists for 2021 have been revealed, boasting an impressive shortlist of award-worthy entries across Interior Design, Product Design and Fit-Out. Annette Frommer Interior Design studio is pleased to announce that it is among the impressive global design talents to have become a finalist in this year’s contest for its entry, Jerusalem Garden Apartment, in the Residential Apartment Over £1M category.www.lmtonline.com
