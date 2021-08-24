MSU Football Burning Question: Who’s an under-the-radar player to follow this season?

Which under-the-radar player could turn some heads for the Spartans in 2021? That’s a question the Spartans Wire staff is looking to answer ahead of opening kickoff next week.

With the Michigan State 2021 season set to begin next week, the Spartans Wire staff is offering up their thoughts and insight on numerous hot topics and burning questions surrounding the team. That includes a look at some under-the-radar players that could have a breakout season in 2021.

Here’s who the Spartans Wire staff thinks could have an unexpected breakout season this year:

Andrew Brewster

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Dashuan Mallory (DT)

This guy completely transformed his body and looks like an absolute beast. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing him make big plays this year.

Cory Linsner

Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Trenton Gillison

A former 4-star TE, this offense needs someone to take a major step forward at TE. My bet is on Gillison.

Robert Bondy

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Itayvion Brown (LB)

Brown is new to the Spartans after transferring from Minnesota in the offseason and is already turning some heads in fall camp. Brown was a high-rated recruit out of high school but originally wasn’t expected to start this year as a redshirt freshman. Don’t be surprised if we see him making an impact right away for the Spartans’ defensive unit.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

