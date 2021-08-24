Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

MSU Football Burning Question: Who’s an under-the-radar player to follow this season?

By Robert Bondy
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKymC_0bbdx76d00

Which under-the-radar player could turn some heads for the Spartans in 2021? That’s a question the Spartans Wire staff is looking to answer ahead of opening kickoff next week.

With the Michigan State 2021 season set to begin next week, the Spartans Wire staff is offering up their thoughts and insight on numerous hot topics and burning questions surrounding the team. That includes a look at some under-the-radar players that could have a breakout season in 2021.

Here’s who the Spartans Wire staff thinks could have an unexpected breakout season this year:

Andrew Brewster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmUWn_0bbdx76d00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Dashuan Mallory (DT)

This guy completely transformed his body and looks like an absolute beast. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing him make big plays this year.

Cory Linsner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sw521_0bbdx76d00
Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Trenton Gillison

A former 4-star TE, this offense needs someone to take a major step forward at TE. My bet is on Gillison.

Robert Bondy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNq6M_0bbdx76d00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Itayvion Brown (LB)

Brown is new to the Spartans after transferring from Minnesota in the offseason and is already turning some heads in fall camp. Brown was a high-rated recruit out of high school but originally wasn’t expected to start this year as a redshirt freshman. Don’t be surprised if we see him making an impact right away for the Spartans’ defensive unit.

Other Preseason Burning Questions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI86W_0bbdx76d00
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the other burning questions the Spartans Wire staff is addressing prior to the season kicking off:

-Who will be Michigan State’s starting quarterback this season? CLICK HERE

-Who will be the Spartans’ top offensive threat this season? CLICK HERE

-Who will be the Spartans’ top defensive playmaker this season? CLICK HERE

-What’s considered a successful season in year two of Mel Tucker era? CLICK HERE

Upcoming Burning Questions:

-Who is Michigan State most likely to upset: Miami (FL), Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State?

-How many games does Michigan State win this season?

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Msu#Follow This#American Football#Msu#Spartans Wire#The Michigan State#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Gators are one of the most talented teams in the country per 247Sports

Florida will face FAU to kick off the season in just a few days, and they look to start the season as the seventh most talented team in the nation, according to 247Sports. Each year, 247Sports compiles a list ranking team talent based on how players ranked in high school. The list also accounts for departures like transfers and dismissals. The SEC reigns supreme on the rankings, taking four of the top seven spots. Alabama, Georgia and LSU placed higher than UF.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills cut former UGA football QB Jake Fromm

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they have released former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm, UGA’s fourth all-time passing leader (8,224), was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and served last season as the team’s emergency COVID-19 relief quarterback. That kept Fromm isolated from the team for most of the year until this offseason.
NFLUSA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where are the Bears in the waiver wire order?

The Chicago Bears trimmed their roster from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday (although we still don’t know all of their roster cuts right now), and it’s almost time for them to start building their 16-player practice squad and potentially make some changes to their roster starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Earnest Brown IV is only 2021 draft pick not to make Rams' 53-man roster

Just because a player is drafted doesn’t mean he’s going to make the team as a rookie. That’s especially true of late-round picks taken on the final day of the draft. Earnest Brown IV is an example of that. The fifth-round rookie is the Rams’ only draft pick who did not make the 53-man roster, a somewhat surprising decision by the team. However, Brown didn’t make many standout plays in the preseason and the Rams are deep along the defensive line.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans OT Marcus Cannon returns to practice

HOUSTON — Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon is close to making his long-awaited return to the gridiron. Houston Texans’ coach David Culley announced Tuesday morning that Cannon would practice with the team “on a limit basis” for the first time since organized team activities in May. Cannon underwent a minor knee...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins breaks silence, tweets for first time since suffering torn ACL

The Baltimore Ravens saw second-year running back J.K. Dobbins go down with a season-ending knee injury in their 37-3 blowout preseason win over the Washington Football Team. After catching a screen pass, Dobbins was hit low and immediatly crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his knee. The running back had to be carted off of the field after not being able to put any weight on his leg.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans to cut 2021 fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to cut one of their 2021 fourth-round picks, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, according to Paul Kuharsky. The news has since been confirmed by multiple reports. While Fitzpatrick getting cut isn’t a total shock considering his struggles, it is somewhat surprising given his status as...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 most surprising players cut by the Rams

After much delegation and plenty of difficult decisions, the Los Angeles Rams set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They cut 18 players outright, waived another with an injury designation, traded Corey Bojorquez and placed Coleman Shelton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, all working down to the first iteration of the active roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy