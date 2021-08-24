Downtown Detroit recovery sign: An extended-stay hotel is coming
This development news signals post-pandemic confidence in Detroit's role as a destination for business and leisure travelers, as well as transplants. The iconic Book Tower on Washington Boulevard, where an extensive upgrade began in 2017, will have 118 apartment-style hotel rooms. Floors four through eight are being turned into Roost Apartment Hotel studios and larger units, Bedrock announces Tuesday.deadlinedetroit.com
Comments / 0