HDPE Pipes Market: Worldwide Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per the report, the global HDPE pipes market generated $17.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025. Increased use of HDPE in irrigation systems in the agricultural industry and rise in urbanization propel the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and crude oil would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovations and technological advancements in HDPE pipes would create new opportunities for the market players in near future.

