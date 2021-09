A robust local news infrastructure is vital for any healthy democracy. But as more newspapers across the country contract and even collapse, some communities have found themselves without sufficient local news sources they can rely on to spotlight abuses of power and betrayals of public trust. From widespread civic mistrust to plummeting ad revenue to hedge funds gutting legacy news organizations, the rapidly changing media landscape has presented a myriad of challenges for local newsrooms. And yet, despite these challenges, some of the most exciting, innovative work in journalism is happening at the local level.