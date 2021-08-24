Cancel
Benzinga Cannabis Hour ft. The Flowr Corp & Flora Growth Corp

Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenzinga Cannabis Hour is a podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane, Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane. Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. Subscribe for daily trade ideas! https://www.youtube.com/c/Benzinga​​​​This week’s Expert Guests:Nicole Wolff: Brand Director, The Flowr Corp.https://flowrcorp.com/home/default.aspxLuis Merchan: President & CEO, Flora Growth Corp.https://floragrowth.ca/Follow our Hosts on Social!Patrick Lanehttps://www.twitter.com/patricklanebzJavier Hassehttp://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse.

