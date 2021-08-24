NY lawmakers react to Hochul's swearing-in
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York lawmakers are reacting to the swearing-in of Gov. Kathy Hochul. New York lawmakers are sending in statements. “Today is a historic day for New Yorkers with the swearing in of our first female governor, Kathy Hochul. I congratulate Governor Hochul on this incredible accomplishment and wish her well in her new role building on the progress of our great state. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire incoming administration.”www.whec.com
Comments / 0