Rochester, NY

NY lawmakers react to Hochul's swearing-in

WHEC TV-10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York lawmakers are reacting to the swearing-in of Gov. Kathy Hochul. New York lawmakers are sending in statements. “Today is a historic day for New Yorkers with the swearing in of our first female governor, Kathy Hochul. I congratulate Governor Hochul on this incredible accomplishment and wish her well in her new role building on the progress of our great state. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire incoming administration.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawmakers#Inauguration#Swearing#Whec#New Yorkers#The U S Senate#Foundation Aid#Republican
