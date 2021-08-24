Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Ideal to 2 miles northeast of Cody, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Todd, southwestern Tripp and southeastern Mellette Counties, including the following locations... Rosebud Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH