Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa. Target Area: Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fayette County through 330 PM CDT At 310 PM CDT, strong winds were occurring on the backside of the departing thunderstorms in southern Fayette County. These winds may persist for another 20 to 30 minutes after the strongest portion of the storm departs. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oelwein, Fayette, Maynard, Westgate, Randalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oelwein, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Fayette, IA
City
Westgate, IA
County
Fayette County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Todd County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Witten to 3 miles southeast of Keyapaha to 11 miles west of Norden, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Millboro, Winner, Ideal South Housing, Wewela and Colome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Todd County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Witten to 3 miles southeast of Keyapaha to 11 miles west of Norden, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Millboro, Winner, Ideal South Housing, Wewela and Colome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Witten to 3 miles southeast of Keyapaha to 11 miles west of Norden, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Millboro, Winner, Ideal South Housing, Wewela and Colome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Ideal to 2 miles northeast of Cody, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Todd, southwestern Tripp and southeastern Mellette Counties, including the following locations... Rosebud Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Ideal to 2 miles northeast of Cody, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Todd, southwestern Tripp and southeastern Mellette Counties, including the following locations... Rosebud Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Henry County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HENRY...SOUTH CENTRAL CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Madison County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...NORTHEASTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN MARION JASPER AND WARREN COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Baxter to near Indianola, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Creek Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Washington County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1225 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 23 miles north of Omaha, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Blair around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kennard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verdigre, or 30 miles south of Tyndall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Monroe County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND NORTHEASTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 734 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Durkee Lake, or 12 miles south of Faith, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Red Scaffold. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verdigre, or 30 miles south of Tyndall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Stanton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...NORTHWESTERN CUMING AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pilger, or 17 miles east of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pilger and 8 Miles South Of Wayne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Todd County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT/130 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN TODD...MELLETTE...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 1214 AM MDT/114 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Westover to 7 miles north of Vetal, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White River, Parmelee, Norris, Cedar Butte, Black Pipe, Horse Creek, Swift Bear and Corn Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 905 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Elm, or 8 miles west of Dupree, moving south at 15 mph. Hail up to quarter sized was recently reported 3 miles east-northeast of Red Elm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Ziebach County to the southeast of Red Elm. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTY At 725 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Shadehill Reservoir, or 22 miles southwest of Lemmon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bison and southwestern Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 01:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRIPP COUNTY At 239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Colome to 4 miles northwest of Wewela to 9 miles south of Norden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Millboro, Ideal South Housing, Clearfield, Wewela and Dog Ear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR EASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 919 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Creighton, or 33 miles northwest of Philip, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Plainview, or 38 miles northwest of Philip, moving south at 15 mph. Quarter sized hail was recently reported 7 miles south-southwest of Plainview. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 21:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HAAKON AND SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 923 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Bridger, or 32 miles northwest of Philip, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy