Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa. Target Area: Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fayette County through 330 PM CDT At 310 PM CDT, strong winds were occurring on the backside of the departing thunderstorms in southern Fayette County. These winds may persist for another 20 to 30 minutes after the strongest portion of the storm departs. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oelwein, Fayette, Maynard, Westgate, Randalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
