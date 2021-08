A lawsuit over the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s changes to the hours of service will remain in abeyance for at least a couple more months. On Aug. 20, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice offered a status report to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and recommended that the case remain in abeyance for another 60 days. The next status report would be due Oct 19. Oral arguments have not been scheduled.