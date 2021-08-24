NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: How many episodes have been filmed?

For anyone out there wondering about the state of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, filming is going along rather smoothly!. In a recent post on Twitter, Rick Tunell confirmed that the cast and crew were close to polishing off the fourth episode of the season last week. With that in mind, we have to imagine they are either at work on episode 5 now or are about to at any given moment. That’s a lot of episodes in the man in a little over a month! The show has a fairly efficient production, and it does that to compensate for doing the sheer number of installments they do in a given year.