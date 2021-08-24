No. 1 Texas volleyball ready to handle high expectations, hope to make national title run

The Maroons (14-3) continued a solid start to the season by taking second place in the 32-team Texas Open Tournament in Allen. Austin High — which strangely entered the tournament seeded 30th — went 6-2 overall, taking wins over North Forney, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Liberty Christian, Colleyville High, Trinity Christian and Colleyville Heritage. It lost to McKinney North in pool play and Plano West in the championship match. Tanon Rosenthal (see below) had an outstanding tournament, while Brooke Jeffrey — who recently pledged to play Division I volleyball at Sacred Heart — led the Maroons in hitting with 133 kills. Kasen Rosenthal added 95 kills, 19 aces, 158 assists, 85 digs and 14 blocks over the eight matches, while Samantha Unbehagen tallied 83 kills, eight aces and 88 digs. Emily Tate’s 80 digs and Emmy Swift’s 14 kills and 19 blocks rounded out the notable stats for Austin High.