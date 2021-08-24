Cancel
No. 1 Texas volleyball ready to handle high expectations, hope to make national title run

By Jonathan Thomas
KXAN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 1 nationally ranked Texas volleyball team will make their regular season debut on Friday when they host the University of San Diego at Gregory Gym. The match will begin at 6pm. Gregory Gym is known as having one of the most raucous environments in the...

