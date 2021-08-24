Google Pixel 6 Pro in-display fingerprint scanner accidentally revealed by company exec
We can’t deny that we’re excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series. These new devices come packed with tons of great new features, Google’s proprietary chip, and more. Yes, Google already revealed that the new Pixel iteration will arrive this fall, as well as a preview of what’s coming, but today, we have a new leak that teases the location of the under-display fingerprint sensor in Google Pixel 6 Pro.pocketnow.com
