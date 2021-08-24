NVIDIA Believes Tesla’s D1 Chip “Validates” Its Current Automotive Strategy
Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation believes that Tesla Inc's introduction of the latter's D1 chip to train its artificial intelligence models for autonomous driving validates NVIDIA's approach of combining major computing elements for automotive artificial intelligence solutions. NVIDIA's comments were made by the company's chief financial officer Ms. Colette Kress at the Bank of Montreal's investment banking subsidiary BMO Capital Markets' technology summit earlier today. During her talk, the executive also shared details about NVIDIA's supply constraints for its graphics processing units (GPUs), its outlook for the cryptocurrency market and its expectation for the company's pending takeover of British design house Arm Ltd.wccftech.com
Comments / 0