Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NVIDIA Believes Tesla’s D1 Chip “Validates” Its Current Automotive Strategy

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip designer NVIDIA Corporation believes that Tesla Inc's introduction of the latter's D1 chip to train its artificial intelligence models for autonomous driving validates NVIDIA's approach of combining major computing elements for automotive artificial intelligence solutions. NVIDIA's comments were made by the company's chief financial officer Ms. Colette Kress at the Bank of Montreal's investment banking subsidiary BMO Capital Markets' technology summit earlier today. During her talk, the executive also shared details about NVIDIA's supply constraints for its graphics processing units (GPUs), its outlook for the cryptocurrency market and its expectation for the company's pending takeover of British design house Arm Ltd.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Corporation#Nvidia Corporation#The Bank Of Montreal#Bmo Capital Markets#British#Arm Ltd#Geforce#Oem#Daimler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

Proterra is a leader in electric buses and related components. It's only now starting to get traction in the market, including with major industrial partners. With an infrastructure bill working its way through Congress, there could be years of tailwinds behind electrifying buses and other commercial and industrial vehicles. Electric...
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Businesswccftech.com

Is Rivian’s (RIVN) Proposed $80 Billion Valuation a Poisoned Chalice?

Rivian (RIVN), the EV manufacturer that enjoys backing from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Ford (NYSE:F), is about to undergo one of the most anticipated public flotations of 2021, with the company now having filed for an IPO, albeit confidentially. While this announcement was expected, the fact that Rivian is now seeking...
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

Nvidia Beats Earnings Expectations, But Cryptocurrency Chip Sales Falter

Nvidia reported earnings on Wednesday for its second fiscal quarter, which ended Aug. 1, beating Wall Street estimates on the back of strong graphics card sales. However, the company's cryptocurrency chip product, CMP, had lower sales than the company predicted in May. Nvidia reported earnings on Wednesday for its second...
MarketsBenzinga

Nvidia Delivered But Its Crypto Product Fell Short

On Wednesday, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its second-quarter earnings and succeeded in beating Wall Street estimates on the back of strong graphics card sales. However, its cryptocurrency chip product, CMP, had lower sales than Nvidia itself had predicted in May. Still, shares were up 2% upon the results. Q2 Figures. For...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and TSMC partnerships

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its own...
Economyteslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla’s local and export strategy for factories like Giga Shanghai

Any individual who closely follows Tesla’s numbers from countries like China would see a pattern. In Gigafactory Shanghai’s case, the first month of the quarter typically corresponds to a dip in local sales. Domestic numbers would then increase in the second month all the way to the end of the quarter. This has caused critics to question the demand for Tesla’s vehicles in China persistently.
BusinessCNBC

Tesla unveils chip to train A.I. models inside its data centers

Tesla's new chip will be the fastest training computer for artificial-intelligence models, an employee said. The automaker started producing cars with its custom artificial-intelligence chips in 2019. Tesla on Thursday unveiled a custom chip for training artificial-intelligence networks in data centers. The work, shown at the automaker's live-streamed AI Day,...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Google’s Pixel 6 AI Shows How Custom Chips Are the Future

Google’s new Pixel 6 is gorgeous in caramel and raspberry, but it’s what’s going on inside that will change the game. Inside the pastel-toned cases of Google’s latest Pixel phones sits the Tensor, Google’s new system-on-a-chip (SoC), and its attempt to compete against Apple’s A-series chips. Like Apple Silicon, Tensor uses custom-designed chips matched to the hardware. In Google’s case, the Tensor includes a new security chip, the Titan M2, and a mobile TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), which is built to run AI processes like Night Sight, and Recorder voice transcription. This looks like the beginning of a trend that may topple the mighty all-purpose chips of Qualcomm and Intel.
MarketsLight Reading

Nvidia revenue up 68%, but its Arm buy is delayed

There's no end yet for Nvidia's massive growth, as strong graphics card sales pushed its quarterly revenue up by a yearly 68%. But the company admitted for the first time it would not make its own deadline for its $40 billion purchase of UK chip design company Arm to complete by March 2022.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Neo Semiconductor touts QLC NAND with SLC performance

As HEXUS reported in June, flash NAND storage makers would like to move to popularize the likes of PLC (Penta-Level Cell, five bits per cell) flash but getting this denser tech up to the performance/reliability levels that would make it viable doesn't look to be on the roadmap of companies like WD until 2026 at the earliest. That hasn't stopped firms like Micron and Kioxia developing early test NAND chips using Hexa-Level Cell (HLC) or Octa-Level Cell (OLC) technology, though.
ComputersHPCwire

Enter Dojo: Tesla Reveals Design for Modular Supercomputer & D1 Chip

Two months ago, Tesla revealed a massive GPU cluster that it said was “roughly the number five supercomputer in the world,” and which was just a precursor to Tesla’s real supercomputing moonshot: the long-rumored, little-detailed Dojo system. “We’ve been scaling our neural network training compute dramatically over the last few years,” said Milan Kovac, Tesla’s director of autopilot engineering. “Today, we’re barely shy of ten thousand GPUs. … But that’s not enough.”
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nvidia's Revenue Is Skyrocketing

Nvidia is seeing strong growth in every major segment. Profitability is soaring as strong top-line growth and margin expansion fuel the tech company's bottom line. The stock's recent surge higher is easily justified by the company's Q2 results. Following market close on Wednesday, graphics-chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced some impressive...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Baidu Unveils Kunlun II AI Chip: Rival for Nvidia A100

Baidu spun off its semiconductor design business into an independent company back in June, reports Data Centre Dynamics. Kunlun Chip Technology Co. values its business at around $2 billion. Kunlun Chip, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese high-tech giant Baidu, said this week that it had started volume production of...
Computerswccftech.com

Intel’s Ponte Vecchio Xe HPC GPU A0 Silicon Power On, Benchmarked And Detailed

Intel has powered on the Ponte Vecchio A0 silicon and it seems to be working perfectly. This is great news for Intel investors because Ponte Vecchio was the company's most ambitious moonshot in quite a while and considering it had no prior discrete graphics experience it is very impressive that Masooma Bhaiwala and her team, led by Raja Koduri seem to have gotten it right from the get-go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy