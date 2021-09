Home to $627 million in assets under management, the ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (ARKX) is undoubtedly one of 2021’s most successful new exchange traded funds. Making that number all the more impressive is the fact that ARKX is just five months old. With that success, however, has come some criticism asserting that ARKX isn’t as “spacey” as it should be. Those critiques increased after the fund liquidated its position in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ahead of that company’s recent successful space flight, which sent the stock soaring.