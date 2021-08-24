Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee mayor orders vaccinations for city employees

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s mayor has ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees. Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The requirement applies to general city employees as well as temporary employees and interns.

“We have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all employees, and a vaccinated workforce is part of that,” Barrett, a Democrat, said in a news release.

The mandate will go into effect Sept. 1. Unvaccinated employees will receive up to two hours of paid leave to get vaccinated and will have until Oct. 29 to produce proof of vaccination. Workers who won’t comply will face 30-day unpaid suspensions. Workers who continue to refuse to get the shots will be fired. The city will provide exemptions from the shots based on medical or religious reasons.

The mandate doesn’t apply to unionized city workers. The mayor’s office says the city is negotiating with the unions on how the requirement will apply to members.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

553K+
Followers
305K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Paid Leave#Ap#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Two Brooklyn men charged in Capitol breach on Jan. 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Brooklyn men were arrested Tuesday on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Antonio Ferrigno Jr., 26, and Francis Connor, 23, were charged with being among nearly 600 individuals who have been charged in the insurrection that resulted when supporters of former President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Even in backup role, federal government supports Ida victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Response to disasters such as Hurricane Ida falls primarily to state and local officials, but the federal government is playing an important support role — making available millions of dollars in aid and coordinating with local officials and private relief groups for everything from meals to generators and search-and-rescue efforts.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Wildlife groups sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall and invalidate a state law mandating annual hunts, arguing the statutes don’t give wildlife officials any leeway to consider population estimates. The lawsuit comes after hunters blew past their...
Washington StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Masks mandated for Washington State Fair visitors

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Visitors to the Washington State Fair will be required to wear masks at all times as Pierce County works to stem “unprecedented levels” of COVID-19. Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, health director for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, announced a health order Tuesday making the mask requirement a condition of the fair’s operation, KING-TV reported.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Record COVID-19 hospitalizations strain Alaska health system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients is further straining Alaska’s hospital system, with one health official calling it a “very serious crisis” and worrying what the next few weeks will bring. Hospitals had a record 152 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, surpassing previous highs in December, according...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump rollback of clean water safeguards

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways and left them vulnerable to pollution from nearby development. The Biden administration had already said it plans to repeal the Trump-era rule and...
Posted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...

Comments / 0

Community Policy