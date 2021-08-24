Cancel
Kingman, AZ

Kingman: No official determination of cyberattack method

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — An investigation into a cyberattack targeting Kingman has concluded after finding that sensitive information involving approximately 200 people apparently was compromised but making no official determination of how the breach occurred, officials said Tuesday.

The Feb. 26 attack knocked down the city’s computer system, blocking access to some city work functions, email and customers’ ability to pay utility bills online.

The city said in April that its computer operations had been restored. “The city did not lose control of its network as result of this incident, nor did it pay any criminals for any information,” the city said Tuesday in a statement.

City spokeswoman Coleen Haines said the forensic analysis determined that Social Security and driver license numbers of approximately 200 people, mostly former city employees, “may have been impacted as a result” of the breach.

The city is notifying those people, she said.

Kingman is insured against cyberattacks and obtained assistance from data privacy and cybersecurity specialists “for a very limited cost” that won’t be put on taxpayers, the city statement said.

The city has made technical and policy changes and enhanced training protocols “to mitigate any risk associated with this incident and to better prevent future incidents,” the statement said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

