AmeriCorps Seniors Companion Volunteers recognized for service
On Aug. 18, Fort Hays State University Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteers from Barton and Pawnee counties gathered in Great Bend for a drive-through in-service event. Volunteers were provided a “to-go” meal from the Senior Center and informational materials were handed out. During the event, volunteers celebrating service anniversaries in July, August and September were recognized for their years of service. Foster.anvil.gbtribune.com
