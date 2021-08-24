'Dexter' Team on Furthering the Father/Son Theme, Bringing Back Debra in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Dexter Morgan actor Michael C. Hall has teased how the upcoming Dexter revival season, titled Dexter: New Blood, will be “starkly different” from the original series. “It was very odd, at first. The notion that as much time had passed for the character, as had passed for me and for everyone, since we last shot, there was a sense of, “Oh, they just turn the cameras back on and he’s being living a life the entire time,” Hall said in an interview with Collider. “But the context of the show, the tone of the show, the look of the show, all of it is pretty starkly different, so that helped, just in terms of locating myself in a new place and not feeling like we were going back in time. He was still there and accessible. I had a sense of him that initially felt strange. Something you put away and then you’re resurrecting, it’s a pretty wild experience. The shoot was so demanding and intense that, after a couple of days, there really wasn’t much to do other than just focus on the work at hand, and that’s what we did.