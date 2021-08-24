'Dexter' Team on Furthering the Father/Son Theme, Bringing Back Debra in 'Dexter: New Blood'
During the last eight years since Dexter Morgan faked his own death and went off the grid in Showtime’s serial killer drama, he has lived a “nomadic” existence according to star and executive producer Michael C. Hall. But when the continuation limited series, “Dexter: New Blood,” picks back up with him, he has settled down in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, N.Y. Only, he has settled down alone, having left his young son Harrison with his serial killer ex Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski).www.sfgate.com
