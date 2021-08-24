Mercury Football Preview: After year with the big boys, Upper Perk ready to show its strength

The Piedmont Academy football team has had the the top of the mountain in view the past two seasons. On both occasions, however, the Cougars ended up a step from the stop as they finished as the GISA Class-A state runner-up in both 2019 and 2020. This fall Piedmont will have a new head coach but the team’s goals remain the same. Piedmont has the potential for another postseason run but old nemesis Thomas Jefferson will likely be waiting on the Cougars once again.