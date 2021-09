AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 on Sunday, August 15 as Christopher Austin. According to police, Austin was driving a 2015 Yamaha Motorcycle and was traveling behind a 2016 Toyota Tacoma in the 13300 block of N I-35 around 11:16 a.m. when he struck the back of the Tacoma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.