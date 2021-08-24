Cancel
Business

Why cubicles could be back in corporate offices

By Entrepreneur en Español
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will we fully return to the offices? Will we do it in hybrid format? What security measures are organizations taking? Without a doubt, 2020 completely changed the way many companies work. Although the trend in recent times has been the format of open space offices, this may change due...

Business
Economy
bizjournals

KBR to consolidate corporate office in Huntsville, add 160 jobs

Houston-based KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is planning to consolidate its Huntsville office footprint with two new buildings, adding another 160 jobs in the process. The government contractor has secured two leases with Redstone Gateway, a 468-acre mixed-use development in Huntsville, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. Redstone Gateway is a joint venture between Corporate Office Properties Trust and Jim Wilson & Associates LLC.
Career Development & Adviceburlington-record.com

How to manage the transition back to the office

Apple’s employees are returning to the office three days a week in early September. Wall Street banks like JP Morgan & Chase and Goldman Sachs already have teams back in their branches and buildings. And U-M faculty and staff are getting ready for a Fall 2021 return. After many were...
Businessmartechseries.com

Viant Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Adds Accomplished C-Suite Executive with Boardroom Experience. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, announced the appointment of Lisa Harrington as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, reporting to CEO Tim Vanderhook. In this newly created role, Harrington will oversee all aspects of legal affairs and serve on Viant’s Executive Committee.
Businessfranchising.com

Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Daniels as Chief Marketing Officer

Brings to Potbelly over 20 years of direct restaurant and CPG experience leading some of the world’s best-selling brands. August 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of David Daniels as its Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) effective August 23, 2021. In this senior leadership role, Mr. Daniels will report to Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly. Mr. Daniels will lead the Branding, Marketing and Digital teams as he focuses on leveraging the unique Potbelly brand position in support of the Company’s growth strategy. His leadership responsibilities will include further development of the brand vision and digital marketing strategy that drives brand awareness and traffic growth, franchise and field marketing, as well as consumer insights and innovation.
alaskasnewssource.com

Back to the Office: Where are the workers?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating. In Alaska alone, it’s claimed the lives of over 400 individuals, not to mention the staggering number who have been hospitalized and the untold number of those that will suffer long-haul symptoms or complications. After the direct loss of life...
Healthsafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Hand safety programs

Responding is Joe Geng, vice president, Superior Glove, Toronto. Did you know that hand injuries are the No. 1 preventable injury in the workplace? According to a recent Department of Labor study, of all injuries reported, fingers and hands accounted for more than 23%, making them the most frequent preventable injuries. In terms of lost workdays, they ranked second to back and neck injuries. If they can be prevented, then why not prevent them? How do you build a hand safety program that works?
Businessai-cio.com

Why Corporate Execs Have the Supply Chain Blues

How much do supply chain bottlenecks worry the C-suite set? A lot, as seen by a Bank of America (BofA) study of second-quarter earnings calls. These vexing crimps in the flow of goods from factories (sometimes overseas) to homes have been the bane of the US consumer economy. They surely helped boost prices and frustrate customers unable to get a purchase delivered. A big, big problem in the spring, the supply chain issue eased during the summer, but these woes have come back lately due to the onset of the Delta variant. In China, the world’s third-busiest port was recently closed for two weeks out of pandemic fears, for instance.
EconomyAccountingWEB

How to Coordinate Marketing & Business Development

In every accounting firm, marketing and business development happen throughout the year. But all too often, marketing and business development work in silos – each has plans outlining their monthly activities, but their efforts aren’t coordinated. Here are five things you need to coordinate your firm's marketing and business development...
Public HealthCornell University

The state of labor in a shifting workplace

In 2021, COVID-19 catalyzed unparalleled disruptions and societal shifts in the world of work as the pandemic swept the globe. ILR School experts continue to help the public, policymakers, labor, management and others understand how the crisis is impacting the future of work. This Labor Day, we’re highlighting some of the topics ILR experts addressed and their insights on how the world of work will look on Labor Day 2022.
Small Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 Things You Can Learn from Entrepreneurs Who Sold Their Business for $29 Billion

In the hectic, fast-paced world we currently live in, convenience is key. Australians Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen recognized the public’s desire for convenience, creating Afterpay back in 2014 to provide customers a unique and efficient way to make purchases. Following a “buy now, pay later” ideology, users conduct payments through a series of interest-free installments, preventing themselves from spending large amounts of money at once and avoiding pesky credit charges. Afterpay’s success recently caught the eye of Square, an American digital services company that helps people buy, sell, and send money from the convenience of a mobile device, allowing businesses to conduct transactions in a quick and efficient manner. Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and the founder of Square, refers to the “shared purpose” of both companies, which has led to a mutually beneficial deal with Square purchasing Afterpay for a whopping $29 billion.
springfieldohio.gov

City Streamlines Job Application Process

SPRINGFIELD (Aug 23, 2021) – The City of Springfield has partnered with NEOGOV to boost efficiency in its hiring process, officials announced today. NEOGOV provides digital human resources solutions for government agencies, thereby making their job application process paperless. “Upgrading our application process to a digital platform not only saves...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Serco Appoints Kai Skvarla to Lead International Maritime Programs

Serco Group announced Kai Skvarla is joining as head of international maritime programs, responsible for overseeing international maritime growth and cross-divisional maritime business development opportunities. Skvarla will report to CEO Rupert Soames, and will work directly with Serco’s divisional chief executives on maritime opportunities worldwide. “We are very excited to...
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

How to Transform Media Coverage Into Leads and Sales

Public relations has long been considered an effective way to build a positive, long-lasting reputation, along with more visibility and exposure across your target clients and audiences. Yes, some people will see your articles and appearances on their own, but why not take a proactive approach in amplifying your PR results. It's a relatively simple, effective way to attract interest and new leads — and transform them into clients, and it centers on the three basic tenets.
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

3 things to know about a change in the general wage structure

The two-digit code, or grade, UAB uses to categorize job titles within salary ranges will be replaced with a three-digit code, effective Sept. 1. Instead of a number between 2 and 28, all job titles will be assigned a number between 200 and 500 — with a few exceptions. Employees in direct patient care nursing, sworn police officers, those included in the research career ladder and any other employment category with its own wage structure will not be included at this time.
Marketingfairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 Simple Strategies for Landing High-Ticket Clients as a Coach

As the online coaching industry becomes more saturated, it can quickly be a challenge to stand out as an influential leader. As most coaches charge an average market rate by the hour or monthly package — a churn that can easily produce burnout — the search for high-ticket clients becomes paramount. Here’s the good news: Attracting them is not as difficult as you might perceive. The following are simple strategies I’ve applied.

