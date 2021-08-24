Why cubicles could be back in corporate offices

How much do supply chain bottlenecks worry the C-suite set? A lot, as seen by a Bank of America (BofA) study of second-quarter earnings calls. These vexing crimps in the flow of goods from factories (sometimes overseas) to homes have been the bane of the US consumer economy. They surely helped boost prices and frustrate customers unable to get a purchase delivered. A big, big problem in the spring, the supply chain issue eased during the summer, but these woes have come back lately due to the onset of the Delta variant. In China, the world’s third-busiest port was recently closed for two weeks out of pandemic fears, for instance.