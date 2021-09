Rising inflation is big economic news. From the average American who is being hit at the gas pump to large corporations experiencing rising costs, none is immune from the effects of inflation. The significant uptick in inflation has passed beyond the cloistered realm of economists to the larger consciousness of the country. According to statistics from the Labor Department, inflation has rose on an average of 0.5% with a 30-year high of 0.9% in June. Small businesses, often balancing thin profit margins – especially after the pandemic, are especially susceptible to the effects of inflation.